Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brookfield Corporation (BN)

The 36-month beta value for BN is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BN is 1.26B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of BN on January 10, 2024 was 2.74M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has jumped by 0.54 compared to previous close of 38.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that And a look toward 2024, too! There are still bright spots in real estate markets.

BN’s Market Performance

BN’s stock has risen by 0.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.21% and a quarterly rise of 27.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Brookfield Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for BN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.67% for the last 200 days.

BN Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.94. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from BCP GP Ltd, who sale 3,922,786 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 02. After this action, BCP GP Ltd now owns 23,352,826 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $8,630,129 using the latest closing price.

BCP GP Ltd, the 10% Owner of Brookfield Corporation, sale 129,022 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BCP GP Ltd is holding 27,275,612 shares at $285,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.95. Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 518.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.83. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 461.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.