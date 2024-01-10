AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANTX is 18.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANTX on January 10, 2024 was 72.89K shares.

ANTX) stock’s latest price update

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.47 in relation to its previous close of 19.49. However, the company has experienced a 8.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

ANTX’s Market Performance

ANTX’s stock has risen by 8.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.52% and a quarterly rise of 46.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for AN2 Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for ANTX stock, with a simple moving average of 80.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ANTX Trading at 21.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Easom Eric, who sale 2,777 shares at the price of $20.09 back on Jan 02. After this action, Easom Eric now owns 2,130 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $55,802 using the latest closing price.

Krause Kevin Michael, the Chief Strategy Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,583 shares at $20.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Krause Kevin Michael is holding 1,914 shares at $51,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.08. Equity return is now at value -48.81, with -45.24 for asset returns.

Based on AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.