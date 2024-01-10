Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX) is 89.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMRX is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) is $6.13, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for AMRX is 143.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On January 10, 2024, AMRX’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

AMRX) stock’s latest price update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.21 in relation to previous closing price of 5.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-22 that Pharmaceutical companies, GSK (GSK), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Kaléo have agreed to delist some of their patents from the FDA’s orange book. GSK withdrew four inhaler patents and Amneal withdrew epinephrine injection patents.

AMRX’s Market Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has seen a -4.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.32% gain in the past month and a 41.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for AMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for AMRX’s stock, with a 65.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AMRX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AMRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMRX Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +334.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRX starting from BOYER ANDREW S, who sale 29,302 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, BOYER ANDREW S now owns 244,739 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $120,921 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5.88. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.17. Equity return is now at value 3.29, with 0.27 for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 953.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.51. Total debt to assets is 74.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 918.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.