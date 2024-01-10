Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 30.45. However, the company has seen a -0.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Artificial intelligence has gained excessive coverage and attention in the financial market news since November 2022. There are concerns about the potential job losses and ethical implications of AI as well as the possibility of AI being used inappropriately. In this article, I’m providing readers with a few of my highest conviction REITs.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) is $33.30, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for COLD is 282.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COLD on January 10, 2024 was 2.23M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stock saw an increase of -0.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.28% and a quarterly increase of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for COLD’s stock, with a 0.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COLD Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.85. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw -0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, NOVOSEL THOMAS C now owns 4,616 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $170,160 using the latest closing price.

CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Americold Realty Trust Inc, sale 9,100 shares at $28.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT is holding 0 shares at $256,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.