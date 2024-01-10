Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has gone down by -4.43% for the week, with a -11.58% drop in the past month and a 6.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for AGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for AGI’s stock, with a -0.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 24.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $15.37, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 395.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On January 10, 2024, AGI’s average trading volume was 2.78M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has decreased by -2.49 when compared to last closing price of 12.84.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Here is how Alamos Gold (AGI) and Air Liquide (AIQUY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AGI Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.