Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is above average at 37.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) is $67.50, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 98.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADC on January 10, 2024 was 945.96K shares.

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has decreased by -0.25 when compared to last closing price of 63.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

ADC’s Market Performance

Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month, and a 15.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for ADC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for ADC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $64 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADC Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.28. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who purchase 335 shares at the price of $62.41 back on Dec 21. After this action, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now owns 381,500 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $20,907 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 13,000 shares at $62.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 381,165 shares at $811,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corp. stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.36, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.