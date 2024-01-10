Agiliti Inc (AGTI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AGTI is 33.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGTI on January 10, 2024 was 374.52K shares.

Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.62 compared to its previous closing price of 8.01. However, the company has seen a -4.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-15 that Agiliti Inc shares climbed 15% to close at $7.83 on Tuesday after UBS analysts upgraded the healthcare services provider’s stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ ahead of what they believe are cost improvement upside, execution of a turnaround plan, and a solution for a challenged customer base. In an update to clients, though, the analysts reduced their price target on the stock from $16 per share to $10, noting the company’s hospital customers remain challenged with HCA Healthcare Inc recently outlining plans to downsize inventory by 25% over the next 24 months.

AGTI’s Market Performance

AGTI’s stock has fallen by -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly rise of 32.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Agiliti Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.28% for AGTI stock, with a simple moving average of -37.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $23 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AGTI Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Agiliti Inc saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Leonard Thomas J, who sale 27,558 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Dec 14. After this action, Leonard Thomas J now owns 1,981,816 shares of Agiliti Inc, valued at $218,948 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Thomas J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Agiliti Inc, sale 27,558 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Leonard Thomas J is holding 1,954,258 shares at $202,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agiliti Inc (AGTI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.