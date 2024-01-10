Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) Stock: A -3.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen a -5.82% decrease in the past week, with a 1.55% gain in the past month, and a 17.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for A’s stock, with a 6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $134.88, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on January 10, 2024 was 2.05M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 133.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $140 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

A Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.71. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Binns Philip, who sale 2,880 shares at the price of $139.78 back on Dec 27. After this action, Binns Philip now owns 12,824 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $402,566 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $137.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 26,133 shares at $206,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.83 for the present operating margin

+54.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.15. The total capital return value is set at 19.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73. Equity return is now at value 22.24, with 11.65 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 49.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.15. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.