Aflac Inc. (AFL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The public float for AFL is 525.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.36M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.80 in relation to previous closing price of 82.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

AFL’s Market Performance

Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.77% decline in the past month and a 3.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for AFL’s stock, with a 9.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $78 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AFL Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.16. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw -2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from BEAVER STEVEN KENT, who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $82.71 back on Dec 01. After this action, BEAVER STEVEN KENT now owns 20,914 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $257,559 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $80.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 55,598 shares at $2,570,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Equity return is now at value 19.55, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.