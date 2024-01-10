Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone down by -10.42%, with a monthly decline of -9.59% and a quarterly plunge of -39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.51% for AEHR’s stock, with a -37.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) by analysts is $60.00, which is $37.65 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.40% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.15M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has jumped by 1.54 compared to previous close of 22.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AEHR Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.28. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Siu Chris, who sale 322 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Dec 06. After this action, Siu Chris now owns 14,747 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $8,136 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 955 shares at $37.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 11,988 shares at $35,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.