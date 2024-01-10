Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Stock Observes 50.57% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ACXP stock has gone up by 10.50%, with a monthly gain of 1.84% and a quarterly surge of 33.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.45% for ACXP’s stock, with a 50.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACXP is -1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACXP is 11.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACXP on January 10, 2024 was 667.87K shares.

ACXP) stock’s latest price update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.80 in relation to its previous close of 4.10. However, the company has experienced a 10.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 15.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -185.78, with -140.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.