Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) has increased by 11.48 when compared to last closing price of 204.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) Right Now?

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AYI is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AYI is $227.57, which is -$25.0 below the current market price. The public float for AYI is 30.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume for AYI on January 10, 2024 was 299.05K shares.

AYI’s Market Performance

AYI’s stock has seen a 12.38% increase for the week, with a 21.79% rise in the past month and a 26.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Acuity Brands, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.47% for AYI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AYI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $190 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AYI Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.94. In addition, Acuity Brands, Inc. saw 11.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from O’Shaughnessy Laura, who purchase 632 shares at the price of $158.05 back on Apr 11. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Laura now owns 2,111 shares of Acuity Brands, Inc., valued at $99,888 using the latest closing price.

HOLCOM KAREN J, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Acuity Brands, Inc., sale 4,238 shares at $174.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that HOLCOM KAREN J is holding 16,856 shares at $739,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.66 for the present operating margin

+42.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands, Inc. stands at +8.75. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.67. Equity return is now at value 18.74, with 10.77 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.67. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.