3M Co. (MMM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMM is $111.10, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 551.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for MMM on January 10, 2024 was 3.31M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 108.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-08 that Shares of 3M Co. MMM, +0.39% slipped 0.1% in premarket trading after the the consumer, industrial and health care-products company said it will freeze its U.S. pension plan for non-union employees, as of Dec. 31, 2028. The company said people who are currently receiving pension payments are not impacted by this freeze, which 3M said has been in the works for “many” years.

MMM’s Market Performance

3M Co. (MMM) has experienced a -0.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.64% rise in the past month, and a 22.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for MMM’s stock, with a 8.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $107 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MMM Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.00. In addition, 3M Co. saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Co., valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Co., sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Co. stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value -78.91, with -15.45 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Co. (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3M Co. (MMM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.