Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by analysts is $220.75, which is $22.35 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 458.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of ZTS was 1.89M shares.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has soared by 1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 196.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-09 that Each earnings reporting season, you can count on a flurry of articles with headlines saying companies “beat” consensus estimates for quarterly profits. But that “success” alone means nothing.

ZTS’s Market Performance

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.11% gain in the past month and a 13.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for ZTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for ZTS’s stock, with a 11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $230 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZTS Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.74. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 923 shares at the price of $198.14 back on Dec 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 18,492 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $182,883 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 19,415 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 46.81, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.