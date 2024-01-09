Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Stock Experiences 17.62% Monthly Change

In the past week, WRAP stock has gone up by 21.51%, with a monthly gain of 17.62% and a quarterly surge of 129.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.08% for Wrap Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.16% for WRAP’s stock, with a 86.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WRAP is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WRAP is $2.50, which is -$0.81 below than the current price. The public float for WRAP is 28.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.00% of that float. The average trading volume of WRAP on January 09, 2024 was 312.66K shares.

WRAP) stock’s latest price update

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.83 in comparison to its previous close of 2.81, however, the company has experienced a 21.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that The Weekly MDA Breakouts completed the best year since this model was released on Seeking Alpha in 2017. In 2023, 125 picks gained over 5% and 65 picks gained over 10% in their measured week, with simulated annual returns of 253.46%. The MDA Breakout model has historically had a compound average growth rate of 45.7% and cumulative returns of +1,348.2% since 2017.

WRAP Trading at 25.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Mullins Kevin W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 30. After this action, Mullins Kevin W now owns 246,151 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc, valued at $21,438 using the latest closing price.

DeAlmeida Christopher James, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc, purchase 7,300 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DeAlmeida Christopher James is holding 166,968 shares at $7,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.28 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -218.87. The total capital return value is set at -51.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.43. Equity return is now at value -61.54, with -48.44 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.