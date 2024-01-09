WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WISA stock has gone down by -6.16%, with a monthly decline of -19.60% and a quarterly plunge of -74.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for WiSA Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.05% for WISA’s stock, with a -87.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WISA is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WISA is 17.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume of WISA on January 09, 2024 was 4.83M shares.

WISA) stock’s latest price update

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.39 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a -6.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Barnard – IR, LHA IR Brett Moyer – CEO and President Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1213. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 80 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Dec 18. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 74,509 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS GARY sale 16 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that WILLIAMS GARY is holding 48,931 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.23 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc stands at -479.97. The total capital return value is set at -239.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.53. Equity return is now at value -508.19, with -185.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In summary, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.