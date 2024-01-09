Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.32 compared to its previous closing price of 35.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2024-01-08 that Urban Outfitters reported November-December sales rose 10% vs. a year earlier.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is above average at 13.61x. The 36-month beta value for URBN is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for URBN is 58.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on January 09, 2024 was 1.81M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has seen a 9.84% increase in the past week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month, and a 24.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for URBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for URBN’s stock, with a 20.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

URBN Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.41. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Equity return is now at value 14.34, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.