Understanding the 2.45% Volatility Levels of Zscaler Inc’s (ZS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has gone up by 5.84% for the week, with a 12.36% rise in the past month and a 33.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for ZS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of 47.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZS is 87.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on January 09, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has increased by 3.06 compared to its previous closing price of 218.10. However, the company has seen a 5.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-09 that As January 2024 is already underway, it is time to start planning investment strategies, taking a look at one’s stock watchlist for the ongoing year, and refreshing it with those assets that have demonstrated strong fundamentals, bullish price action, and positive developments.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ZS Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.90. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $210.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 31,873 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,472,164 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 3,680 shares at $224.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 31,280 shares at $825,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.