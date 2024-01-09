Understanding the 13.45% Volatility Levels of MSP Recovery Inc’s (LIFW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has gone down by -16.74% for the week, with a -47.35% drop in the past month and a -58.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.45% for LIFW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.35% for LIFW’s stock, with a -75.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIFW is 5.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFW on January 09, 2024 was 3.11M shares.

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) has decreased by -7.80 when compared to last closing price of 2.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of MSP Recovery, which does business as LifeWallet, sank Tuesday after the company said it would enact a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

LIFW Trading at -48.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -42.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from Cano Health, Inc., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Jan 03. After this action, Cano Health, Inc. now owns 7,960,000 shares of MSP Recovery Inc, valued at $84,160 using the latest closing price.

Ruiz John Hasan, the Chief Executive Officer of MSP Recovery Inc, purchase 467,290 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Ruiz John Hasan is holding 474,190 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1415.36 for the present operating margin

-1050.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSP Recovery Inc stands at -31.67. The total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.03. Equity return is now at value -16.58, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,013.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.02. Total debt to assets is 32.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,013.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 130.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.