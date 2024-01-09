Trading Update: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Stock Endures 6.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has gone down by -10.57% for the week, with a -2.91% drop in the past month and a 4.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.18% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.31% for FLNC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FLNC is 63.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.04% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of FLNC was 2.06M shares.

FLNC) stock’s latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.00 in relation to its previous close of 21.99. However, the company has experienced a -10.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Rivian is managing expenses while growing production. Hexcel’s growth story is just getting started.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $31 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLNC Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.75. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw -10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from AES CORP, who sale 7,087,500 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Dec 08. After this action, AES CORP now owns 0 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $156,279,375 using the latest closing price.

SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, the 10% Owner of Fluence Energy Inc, sale 7,087,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V is holding 11,761,131 shares at $156,279,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.08 for the present operating margin

+5.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc stands at -3.14. The total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.06. Equity return is now at value -16.62, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 3.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.