TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has plunge by 7.10relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As horror film fans know, there’s safety in numbers but robust profitability may be more closer to the domain of uncommon stocks to buy for growth. Don’t get me wrong – if you find yourself facing the market equivalent of a hockey-mask-wearing villain, you should probably consider the tried-and-true strength-in-numbers narrative.

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) is $5.68, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 41.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPIC on January 09, 2024 was 2.34M shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stock saw an increase of -14.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.85% and a quarterly increase of 35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.81% for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.10% for TPIC’s stock, with a -47.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPIC Trading at 27.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares surge +58.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -54.78, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.