Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TD stock has gone down by -3.33%, with a monthly gain of 4.68% and a quarterly surge of 6.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Toronto Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for TD’s stock, with a 2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is $88.45, which is -$0.7 below the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TD on January 09, 2024 was 3.03M shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 65.05. However, the company has seen a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that TD Bank’s proposed acquisition of First Horizon Bank was scuttled by U.S. regulators. The bank is expecting to see a sizable fine related to that regulatory decision.

TD Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.23. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +10.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 201.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.79. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.