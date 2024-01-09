The Volatility of NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) Stock: A -5.91% Ratio for the Week

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has gone down by -5.91% for the week, with a -1.70% drop in the past month and a 5.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for NXPI’s stock, with a 6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 19.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is $228.20, which is $20.09 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On January 09, 2024, NXPI’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 212.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that The future of the US economy holds the potential for significant transformation, driven by technological advancements, innovation and evolving global dynamics. Investments in sectors like semiconductors are likely to play pivotal roles, fostering economic growth and job creation.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.12. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Wuamett Jennifer, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $227.26 back on Jan 02. After this action, Wuamett Jennifer now owns 38,229 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $481,791 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Christopher L, the EVP Human Resources of NXP Semiconductors NV, sale 7,000 shares at $221.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Jensen Christopher L is holding 4,765 shares at $1,547,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.