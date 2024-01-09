The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (ZM) Stock

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has gone down by -4.90% for the week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month and a 4.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is 91.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZM is 229.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On January 09, 2024, ZM’s average trading volume was 3.79M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has surged by 2.14 when compared to previous closing price of 66.96, but the company has seen a -4.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Ark Invest doesn’t think Zoom Video Communications is just a pandemic stock. They see AI-powered features bringing in new users and fueling higher monetization.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZM Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.07. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Subotovsky Santiago, who sale 2,067 shares at the price of $69.67 back on Jan 02. After this action, Subotovsky Santiago now owns 159,693 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $144,015 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 10,983 shares at $72.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $794,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.