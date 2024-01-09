The -13.88% Decline of Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CFLT stock has gone down by -3.46%, with a monthly decline of -2.67% and a quarterly plunge of -24.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Confluent Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for CFLT’s stock, with a -19.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFLT is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CFLT is 207.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% of that float. On January 09, 2024, CFLT’s average trading volume was 5.65M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has increased by 1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 22.25. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-08 that Among 2023 IPOs, one of the top performers was RayzeBio Inc. NASDAQ: RYZB, a biotech that’s out of play now because it’s being acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. NYSE: BMY.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $34 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CFLT Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.54. In addition, Confluent Inc saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,502 shares at the price of $23.95 back on Dec 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 409,442 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $203,623 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 858 shares at $23.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 326,512 shares at $20,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -57.79, with -19.44 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Confluent Inc (CFLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.