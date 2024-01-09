Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIV is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VIV is 1.65B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on January 09, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

VIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has dropped by -1.07 compared to previous close of 10.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Telefonica Brasil (VIV) or NTT (NTTYY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV’s stock has fallen by -4.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.85% and a quarterly rise of 16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for VIV’s stock, with a 15.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIV Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.