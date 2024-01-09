Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Stock Sees a4.57 Increase

In the past week, STRO stock has gone down by -19.91%, with a monthly gain of 7.33% and a quarterly plunge of -4.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Sutro Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.87% for STRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STRO is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) is $13.38, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for STRO is 57.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On January 09, 2024, STRO’s average trading volume was 884.08K shares.

STRO) stock’s latest price update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 3.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that it will host an investor webcast to highlight the broad opportunity for its foundational ADC program, Luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta), a novel folate receptor-α (FolRα) targeting ADC which has now shown clinical activity in three different tumor types to date. The live webcast will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024, starting at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET featuring presentations by members of Sutro’s senior management team and external key opinion leaders in oncology; and concluding with a Q&A session.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

STRO Trading at 15.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRO fell by -21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Sutro Biopharma Inc saw -14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRO starting from Shtylla Brunilda, who sale 15,428 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Aug 28. After this action, Shtylla Brunilda now owns 0 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc, valued at $72,595 using the latest closing price.

Shtylla Brunilda, the Chief Business Officer of Sutro Biopharma Inc, sale 11,613 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Shtylla Brunilda is holding 12,928 shares at $53,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.26 for the present operating margin

+87.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sutro Biopharma Inc stands at -175.89. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.35. Equity return is now at value -100.83, with -41.43 for asset returns.

Based on Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO), the company’s capital structure generated 23.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.85. Total debt to assets is 12.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.