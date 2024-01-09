Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a -2.68% decrease in the past week, with a 5.24% gain in the past month, and a 33.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.58% for SONO’s stock, with a 7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SONO is $19.55, which is $2.87 above the current price. The public float for SONO is 116.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on January 09, 2024 was 2.39M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 16.10. However, the company has seen a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Sonos (SONO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SONO Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Jan 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 15,723 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $14,752 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc, sale 905 shares at $15.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 16,628 shares at $14,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.69 for the present operating margin

+43.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 5.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.