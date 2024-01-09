Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 8.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHIP is 13.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHIP on January 09, 2024 was 158.97K shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stock saw an increase of -6.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.38% and a quarterly increase of 22.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for SHIP’s stock, with a 34.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHIP Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+39.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value -3.65, with -1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 115.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.61. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 161.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.