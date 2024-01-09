Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) is above average at 55.29x. The 36-month beta value for SDGR is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SDGR is 61.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SDGR on January 09, 2024 was 791.81K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SDGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) has plunged by -1.14 when compared to previous closing price of 31.46, but the company has seen a -13.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Artificial intelligence is being applied across the healthcare sector to improve delivery overall. AI stocks have the potential to impact stock sectors across the market positively, and healthcare is no different in that regard.

SDGR’s Market Performance

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) has experienced a -13.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.05% drop in the past month, and a 11.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for SDGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.80% for SDGR’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDGR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SDGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SDGR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $38 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SDGR Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDGR fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.04. In addition, Schrodinger Inc saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDGR starting from Lorton Kenneth Patrick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lorton Kenneth Patrick now owns 37,388 shares of Schrodinger Inc, valued at $400,642 using the latest closing price.

Tran Yvonne, the EVP, CLO & CPO of Schrodinger Inc, sale 12,040 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Tran Yvonne is holding 12,721 shares at $602,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.13 for the present operating margin

+55.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schrodinger Inc stands at -82.44. The total capital return value is set at -24.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.11. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 6.07 for asset returns.

Based on Schrodinger Inc (SDGR), the company’s capital structure generated 26.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 16.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.