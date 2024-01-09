Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has gone up by 13.93% for the week, with a 23.98% rise in the past month and a -11.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.75% for SRPT’s stock, with a -2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is $136.19, which is $26.58 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 88.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On January 09, 2024, SRPT’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

SRPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) has increased by 6.82 when compared to last closing price of 102.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-09 that Sarepta Therapeutics boasts excellent innovative abilities and a deep pipeline. DexCom still has a huge growth runway left in the continuous glucose monitoring market.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $113 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SRPT Trading at 24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.99. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw 13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $78.81 back on Nov 03. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 140,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,940,500 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,225 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 390,307 shares at $2,001,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -115.61, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.