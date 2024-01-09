Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) is 45.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) is $73.47, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 84.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On January 09, 2024, PLNT’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 72.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

PLNT’s Market Performance

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has experienced a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.66% rise in the past month, and a 53.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PLNT Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.57. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from BENSON CRAIG R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $68.15 back on Dec 11. After this action, BENSON CRAIG R now owns 35,000 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $681,464 using the latest closing price.

Rondeau Christopher, the Director of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 1,000,000 shares at $66.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Rondeau Christopher is holding 0 shares at $66,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.