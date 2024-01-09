Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.04 in relation to its previous close of 95.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Philip Morris’ (PM) strong pricing power and focus on smoke-free products provide some cushion against soft cigarette shipment volumes and the impacts of inflation.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by analysts is $108.70, which is $12.41 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of PM was 4.56M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a 2.35% increase in the past week, with a 5.70% rise in the past month, and a 4.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $95 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PM Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.10. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $94.25 back on Nov 28. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 198,447 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $942,500 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $98.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Barth Werner is holding 87,321 shares at $786,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.