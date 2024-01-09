Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ: NUBI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.24 in relation to previous closing price of 6.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ: NUBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ: NUBI) is above average at 74.31x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUBI is 3.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUBI on January 09, 2024 was 84.79K shares.

NUBI’s Market Performance

NUBI’s stock has seen a -28.10% decrease for the week, with a -48.64% drop in the past month and a -48.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.85% for Nubia Brand International Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.54% for NUBI’s stock, with a -46.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUBI Trading at -45.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.00%, as shares sank -49.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUBI fell by -28.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Nubia Brand International Corp saw -28.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUBI

The total capital return value is set at -1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.