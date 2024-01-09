Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for NTBL is 58.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of NTBL was 60.12K shares.

NTBL) stock’s latest price update

Notable Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NTBL)’s stock price has plunge by -11.89relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NTBL’s Market Performance

Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) has seen a -31.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -60.76% decline in the past month and a -84.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.18% for NTBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.90% for NTBL’s stock, with a -80.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTBL Trading at -56.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -61.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTBL fell by -30.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2720. In addition, Notable Labs Ltd saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTBL starting from FR Capital Holdings, L.P., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Jan 02. After this action, FR Capital Holdings, L.P. now owns 880,489 shares of Notable Labs Ltd, valued at $94,670 using the latest closing price.

FR Capital Holdings, L.P., the 10% Owner of Notable Labs Ltd, sale 6,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that FR Capital Holdings, L.P. is holding 930,489 shares at $10,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4992.86 for the present operating margin

-76.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Notable Labs Ltd stands at -4909.42. The total capital return value is set at -84.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.51. Equity return is now at value -59.52, with -45.61 for asset returns.

Based on Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Notable Labs Ltd (NTBL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.