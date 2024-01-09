Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NFLX is $473.67, which is -$11.36 below the current price. The public float for NFLX is 431.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on January 09, 2024 was 4.92M shares.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.31relation to previous closing price of 474.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2024-01-08 that Netflix (NFLX.O) has defeated a lawsuit filed by shareholders in a federal court in California that accused the streaming entertainment company of hiding the extent to which account-sharing was hindering its growth.

NFLX’s Market Performance

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.57% gain in the past month and a 27.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for NFLX’s stock, with a 18.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $495 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $479.01. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from HASTINGS REED, who sale 25,998 shares at the price of $470.51 back on Jan 02. After this action, HASTINGS REED now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $12,232,221 using the latest closing price.

Peters Gregory K, the Co-CEO of Netflix Inc., sale 7,230 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Peters Gregory K is holding 13,090 shares at $3,615,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 21.23, with 9.32 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.