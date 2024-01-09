Neogen Corp. (NEOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEOG is $17.50, which is -$0.25 below the current price. The public float for NEOG is 216.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on January 09, 2024 was 1.70M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NEOG) stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has dropped by -10.53 in relation to previous closing price of 19.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Despite the ongoing macro headwinds, recovering demand for medical procedures and cost-cutting initiatives should support the Zacks Medical-Products industry. PHG, NEOG, HAE and PBH are well-poised to gain from the favorable factors.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has experienced a -12.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month, and a 4.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.66% for NEOG’s stock, with a -6.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NEOG Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.62. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from BOEHM WILLIAM T, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Nov 03. After this action, BOEHM WILLIAM T now owns 26,509 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $32,110 using the latest closing price.

Jones Douglas Edward, the Chief Operating Officer of Neogen Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Jones Douglas Edward is holding 36,131 shares at $151,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp. stands at -2.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.93. Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corp. (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.26. Total debt to assets is 19.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.