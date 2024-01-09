Navigating the Volatility of Becton Dickinson & Co.’s (BDX) Stock

In the past week, BDX stock has gone down by -0.95%, with a monthly gain of 4.09% and a quarterly plunge of -8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Becton Dickinson & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for BDX’s stock, with a -5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) Right Now?

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) is $279.33, which is $36.23 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 289.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on January 09, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

BDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 247.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BDX Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.53. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Garrison Michael David, who sale 1,239 shares at the price of $232.46 back on Dec 11. After this action, Garrison Michael David now owns 7,274 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $288,018 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Richard, the EVP & President Interventional of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 2,156 shares at $238.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Byrd Richard is holding 4,120 shares at $514,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.88. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.