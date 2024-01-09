Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHUA is 8.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of MHUA was 261.91K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MHUA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.40 in comparison to its previous close of 1.17, however, the company has experienced a -28.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-31 that The Nasdaq 100 is on a tear

MHUA’s Market Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has seen a -28.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.53% decline in the past month and a -35.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.78% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.55% for MHUA’s stock, with a -63.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at -41.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares sank -36.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA fell by -28.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8805. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd saw -28.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 4.81, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd (MHUA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.