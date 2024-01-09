LoanDepot Inc (LDI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) has decreased by -10.76 when compared to last closing price of 3.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for loanDepot (LDI) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LDI is 3.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LDI is $2.58, which is -$0.42 below the current price. The public float for LDI is 60.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDI on January 09, 2024 was 568.03K shares.

LDI’s Market Performance

LDI stock saw an increase of -11.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.46% and a quarterly increase of 103.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.86% for LoanDepot Inc (LDI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for LDI’s stock, with a 54.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LDI Trading at 37.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares surge +42.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw -14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 59,352 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Dec 22. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 4,076,103 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $196,455 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Jeff Alexander, the President, LDI Mortgage of LoanDepot Inc, sale 197,793 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Walsh Jeff Alexander is holding 4,135,455 shares at $647,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.05 for the present operating margin

+102.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for LoanDepot Inc stands at -15.36. The total capital return value is set at -4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.21. Equity return is now at value -36.46, with -2.38 for asset returns.

Based on LoanDepot Inc (LDI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,037.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 68.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 432.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.