Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liveperson Inc (LPSN) is $4.25, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for LPSN is 75.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPSN on January 09, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

LPSN) stock’s latest price update

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.87 in comparison to its previous close of 3.62, however, the company has experienced a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The tech sector has been carrying the S&P 500 for most of the year, making investors very optimistic about its future. However, the scramble to buy into the area brings to mind the aphorism, “A rising tide lifts all boats.

LPSN’s Market Performance

LPSN’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.94% and a quarterly rise of 20.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Liveperson Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for LPSN’s stock, with a -4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LPSN Trading at 19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Liveperson Inc saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Collins John DeNeen, who sale 615 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Oct 30. After this action, Collins John DeNeen now owns 484,899 shares of Liveperson Inc, valued at $1,507 using the latest closing price.

Collins John DeNeen, the Chief Financial Officer of Liveperson Inc, sale 21,275 shares at $4.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Collins John DeNeen is holding 172,488 shares at $101,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.35 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liveperson Inc stands at -43.85. The total capital return value is set at -22.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.01. Equity return is now at value -151.03, with -10.32 for asset returns.

Based on Liveperson Inc (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,091.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.61. Total debt to assets is 68.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,084.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.