Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for JOBY is 382.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on January 09, 2024 was 5.69M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 4.60 when compared to previous closing price of 6.09, but the company has seen a -4.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that Two companies just took a major step toward a future with flying cars. Specifically, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) innovator Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY ) has signed a contract with private jet charter and management company Clay Lacy Aviation.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a -4.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month and a -1.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bevirt JoeBen, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bevirt JoeBen now owns 32,874,274 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $1,530,000 using the latest closing price.

Field Matthew, the of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 8,584 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Field Matthew is holding 229,191 shares at $51,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.