ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 14.55. However, the company has experienced a -3.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that In December 2023 – January 2024, Barron’s/Fortune analysts-reporters combined to list three sets of stocks: (1) Top 100 of first-ever Euro Fortune 500; (2) 13 Inflation-Proof 2024 stocks; (3) Barron’s 10 Favorites for 2024. Those three articles revealed 98 equities, with 84 paying dividends, and focused on every sector, except real estate. The stocks ranged from 0.03% to 45.15% in annual yield and ranged -95.60% to 194.10% in one-year price target upsides per broker analysts.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) is $16.19, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.38B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On January 09, 2024, ING’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stock saw a decrease of -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.03% for ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 5.88% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw -4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.