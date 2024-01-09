Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP): A Technical Analysis

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 6.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 46.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on January 09, 2024 was 764.42K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has soared by 8.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that For most of the past two years, Imperial Petroleum has diluted shareholders relentlessly in order to grow the company’s fleet. However, the company has reversed course in recent months with the announcement of a $10 million share repurchase program in early September and subsequent buybacks of common shares and warrants. CEO Harry Vafias now controls approximately 35.5% of outstanding common shares, aligning his interests with outside shareholders.

IMPP’s Market Performance

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has experienced a 15.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 77.25% rise in the past month, and a 71.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.14% for IMPP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.01% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 59.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +73.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw 19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.