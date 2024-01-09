iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.79 in relation to previous closing price of 2.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2024-01-05 that Radio has leaned on loyal local audiences over the years. It also has the appeal of offering tickets and other prizes in call-in contests.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IHRT is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for IHRT is 114.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. On January 09, 2024, IHRT’s average trading volume was 923.43K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stock saw a decrease of -15.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.37% for IHRT’s stock, with a -30.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IHRT Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -15.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw -15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 14. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 3,166,359 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $205,950 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc, purchase 58,480 shares at $3.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 3,066,359 shares at $201,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -1232.76, with -13.62 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.