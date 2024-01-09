Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 22.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is $342.05, which is -$5.88 below the current market price. The public float for HD is 992.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On January 09, 2024, HD’s average trading volume was 3.46M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 342.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Home Depot (HD) reachead $347.93 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.46% change compared to its last close.

HD’s Market Performance

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen a 0.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.69% gain in the past month and a 18.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for HD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for HD’s stock, with a 12.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $372 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HD Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.69. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Bastek William D, who sale 1,612 shares at the price of $313.90 back on Nov 28. After this action, Bastek William D now owns 17,966 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $506,007 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the Senior EVP of Home Depot, Inc., sale 127 shares at $307.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 12,565 shares at $38,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.