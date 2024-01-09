Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HSHP is 33.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for HSHP on January 09, 2024 was 154.91K shares.

HSHP) stock’s latest price update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd (NYSE: HSHP)’s stock price has dropped by -8.34 in relation to previous closing price of 7.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-30 that Himalaya Shipping Ltd. is in a strong position to capitalize on the dry bulk shipping market, which is largely inelastic due to a low orderbook for new ships and aging existing fleet. The management team and board of directors also have solid experience in related companies, positioning the firm to successfully deliver solid shareholder returns. Given the current market conditions and assuming a dry bulk boom similar to the 2000s, Himalaya Shipping’s shares could potentially increase from $5.33 to $32.2 per share, making it a favorable investment with a speculative edge.

HSHP’s Market Performance

Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.21% rise in the past month, and a 39.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for HSHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.85% for HSHP’s stock, with a 23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSHP Trading at 20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSHP rose by +0.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Himalaya Shipping Ltd saw 0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSHP

The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.67.

Based on Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP), the company’s capital structure generated 78.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Himalaya Shipping Ltd (HSHP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.