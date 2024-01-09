Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HASI is $32.27, which is $7.43 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 108.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HASI on January 09, 2024 was 1.53M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has decreased by -5.68 when compared to last closing price of 26.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI’s stock has fallen by -9.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.56% and a quarterly rise of 60.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for HASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HASI Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.20. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Armbrister Clarence D, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $23.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armbrister Clarence D now owns 420 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $10,076 using the latest closing price.

Pangburn Marc T., the Chief Financial Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Pangburn Marc T. is holding 53,291 shares at $105,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.08, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.