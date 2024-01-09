Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has seen a -11.61% decrease in the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a 2.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for TV stock, with a simple moving average of -27.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) is $21.72, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for TV is 534.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TV on January 09, 2024 was 3.90M shares.

TV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) has decreased by -3.26 when compared to last closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

TV Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR saw -11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stands at -15.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -11.34, with -5.07 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.96. Total debt to assets is 37.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.