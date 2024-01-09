Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) by analysts is $10.00, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for GRTS is 87.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. On January 09, 2024, the average trading volume of GRTS was 1.66M shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.46 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

GRTS’s Market Performance

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has experienced a 9.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.81% rise in the past month, and a -16.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.65% for GRTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.84% for the last 200 days.

GRTS Trading at 40.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +42.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Gritstone Bio Inc saw 16.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone Bio Inc, valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone Bio Inc stands at -1291.26. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.30. Equity return is now at value -131.82, with -70.82 for asset returns.

Based on Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.